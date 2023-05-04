Military Has Done A Good Job With Limited Resources But Security Deteriorating — Lawan

Ahmad Lawan, Nigeria’s Senate president has confirmed that the security situation in some parts of the country is deteriorating.

Lawan who made the comments on Wednesday after the senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, drew the attention of the Senate to attacks by bandits in some communities in Plateau State, noted that the military had done “a good job” in trying to fix it.

Gyang while narrating lamented that bandits had become so emboldened that they give notices before attacking their targets.

Reacting, the Senate president blamed the worsening security situation on lack of resources, saying “let me remark here that the security agencies should ensure that we maintain security in areas that appear to be flashpoints.

“I agree with you that recently, the security situation in some parts of the country has started to deteriorate.

“But I think the military has done a very good job in improving security across the country and we commend them for doing so much with insufficient resources.

“At all times, our focus must be on providing security and improving the welfare of the citizens of Nigeria.

”I also commend you for bringing this information on what is happening in your senatorial district to the Senate.”

Conclusively, Senate observed a one-minute silence in honour of all those killed in the attacks.