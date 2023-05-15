Mother Macheted To Death By Son While Separating Fight With His Brother In Abuja

A woman identified as Zainab Ibrahim has died in the cause of separating a fight that ensued between her two sons, Inusa and Usman.

Though the cause of the fight is unknown, Inusa, was said to have mistakenly macheted her mother on her left hand, according to reports.

The incident happened on Saturday at the Kpaduma II area of Asokoro in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Meanwhile, a resident of the area who gave his name as Saliu Shehu said Zainab was rushed to a private hospital where she died.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Passport: 8 Immigration Officers Dismissed For Extortion, 80 Others On Trial

He said, “The two brothers are of the same parents. They were engaging in a serious fight. Their mother came in and tried to separate them. Inusa, however, left and went to bring a macheteb with which he intended to use on his brother in the process, he mistakenly cut his mother on her left hand. She was taken to a private hospital where she died.”

Josephine Adeh, spokesperson for the FCT command, when contacted said Inusa was at large, adding that investigation is ongoing on the matter.

She said, “We received a distress call and rushed to the scene. The mother was taken to the hospital where she was confirmed dead. Usman is in custody while Inusa is at large. An investigation is, however, ongoing on the matter.”