“My Ex Stabbed Me On My Chest, Smashed Kettle On My Head” – Singer, Lojay

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Lekan Osifeso Jnr, popularly known as Lojay, has recounted how his former girlfriend stabbed him with a fork over an argument.

He said he was in a toxic relationship and was trying to make it work but tension escalated between him and his ex and they were involved in a fierce argument.

The Monalisa crooner said the argument turned into a physical altercation after his ex-girlfriend stabbed him with a fork on his chest and smashed a kettle on his head.

He disclosed this while featuring as a guest on the latest episode of the ‘On The Radar’ podcast.

Lojay said, “It was just like a really rough time in our relationship and things were just running out of control. It had become really toxic for both of us. But we were trying to make it [the relationship] work.

“On a particular day, we had an argument. It got heated and I tried to leave the room, then she was like, I’m not going to leave the room. She locked the door and put the keys away. And I was trying to reach the door again. No, I think she was trying to lock the door and I tried to grab her. I was holding her from the back like, stop, stop! Next thing, she stabbed me on my chest. I was trying to process the shock and then she tried to stab me again and I blocked it with my hand.

“That same day, my head got smashed with a kettle. She smashed my head with a kettle after stabbing me. I couldn’t leave because she locked the doors and tossed the keys.”

He advised fans to always walk away once they discover that their partners are too aggressive.