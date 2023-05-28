My Family Doesn’t Need Nigeria’s Wealth To Survive – Remi Tinubu

The wife of the president-elect, Sen Remi Tinubu has said her family does not need Nigeria’s wealth to survive, adding that she and her husband, President-elect, Bola Tinubu need the grace of God to govern.

It was gathered that Oluremi made this known on Sunday during the Presidential Inauguration Interdenominational Church Service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

The former Senator representing the Lagos Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly said the wealth of the nation belongs to all Nigerians and is for doing the right thing.

Mrs Tinubu, added that she and her husband would be needing God’s grace to deliver on the expectations of citizens, asked Nigerians to pray for her and her husband.

READ MORE: 2023 Election: Women’ll Enjoy Good Deal During Your Tenure, Aisha Buhari Hails Remi Tinubu

She said, “God has been merciful to us. I can tell you on my own that we never believed this could happen. But thank God for giving us hope, for giving us the resilience to continue in the race of life.

“Asiwaju is 71 and I will be 63. I bet I will be one of the oldest first ladies Nigeria would have. We need the grace of God and we need everyone to do what Nigerians are expecting.

“Today, God has really proved himself as he did on the night of the primaries and put his seal on it. Because, when I saw the votes count to be 1,271, I said God it means you are here.

“I was humbled to my rock bottom. And to believe that this is the seventh consecutive democratic transition Nigeria will be experiencing shows that this is a time of perfection for Nigeria.”

She also said her husband’s Inauguration on Monday will he added the seventh consecutive one since 1999 which symbolises perfection.