My Father Is A Silent Achiever – Buhari’s Daughter Tells Nigerians

Hanan Buhari, one of the daughters of the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, has described her father as a silent achiever.

As President Buhari begins to round up his second term in office, inaugurating projects throughout the country in his final week in office.

Hanan in a post via her Instastories, the mother of one shared a photo of the President during the inauguration of two new warships and review of the naval fleet in Lagos on Monday.

She added the caption: “My father…The Silent Achiever!”

Meanwhile, President Buhari has said he would run to neighboring Niger Republic to seek a safe haven if disturbed or there is trouble after he leaves office.

Speaking during the inauguration of the N19.6 billion Nigeria Customs Service Corporate headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhai said, “I try to plan to be as far away from Abuja as possible. I came from an area which is far away from Abuja.

“if anybody with force moves, I have good relationship with my neighbours. Niger people will defend me.”