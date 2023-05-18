“My Impersonators Still At Large; Mimicking Voice, Calling People” — Peter Obi Alerts

The February 25 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi says those cloning his identity are still in operation, mimicking his voice and calling people.

Recall that during the Easter period, Obi was detained and interrogated for hours by the British immigration officers at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom.

However, the United Kingdom immigration officials later alleged that the former Anambra State governor, is being impersonated with the possibility of carrying out smear campaigns against him.

Obi giving an update on the situation that occurred in April via Twitter on Thursday pointed that he has been a target by the mischief makers both home and abroad, adding that an imposter had called the son of late Governer of Kogi state, Prince Mustapha Audu and tried to ruin his reputation by posing to be him.

He tweeted: “My duplicates are still on the rampage, they now mimic my voice and call people.

“There is no limit that people cannot go to cause mischief on their target. I have been a target both locally and internationally.

“The latest incident happened in Abuja yesterday, 17th May at the Court of Appeal premises of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal venue, where my attention was drawn to what was going on outside the courtroom.

“A report came to me while I was seated in court that one Prince Mustapha Audu, son of the late Governor of Kogi state, held the OBIdient’s Chief Spokesman, Dr Yunusa Tanko and some others spellbound – castigating and talking down on me, describing me as an ethnic and religious bigot. He claimed that I called him while I was in front of his office on Tuesday morning at about 11 am, but suddenly cut off the phone after I spoke Igbo and he, Audu was unable to respond.

“According to him, Obi may have only helped to empower some businessmen strictly because they were Igbos, and he wondered why Obi should aspire to lead the country if he cannot accommodate other ethnic groups.

“It was one of my aides who quickly alerted me on what was going on and I pleaded with him to go outside and tell the OBIdients who were with the man to kindly delay him until I come out of the courtroom. After the court proceedings.

“I met with Audu and he repeated the same story, adding that he was angry at me for cutting off the phone on him because he could not speak Igbo. He insisted that I was in front of his office in Abuja when I called.

“I then introduced myself again to him and told him, ‘My brother, I did not call you, and I couldn’t have been in front of your office on Tuesday because I was not in Abuja, and not even in the country. At about the time you alleged that I called you, I was arriving Nice in France for a meeting. By the evening of the same day, I flew to London for another meeting and in fact, had to breeze in to felicitate with my dear elder brother, Dele Momodu on his 63rd birthday. I only flew into the country this morning for this court session’

“The young man, looking embarrassed and surprised at the same time added that the voice of the caller and everything sounded like mine. We exchanged pleasantries and took pictures.”