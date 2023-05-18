N1.8bn Tramadol From India, Pakistan Seized At Lagos Airport

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted and seized no fewer than 23 packages of tramadol worth N1.8 billion, imported into the country from India and Pakistan.

The Command also disclosed that it generated a total sum of N21.4 billion as revenue between January and March, 2023.

Speaking during a press conference at the Lagos airport to announce activities of the command in the first quarter, the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the command, Compt. Mohammed Yusuf, said the tramadol seized were above the threshold allowed by law to be imported into the country

He said that the drugs entered the country in 22 packets of 225mg tramadol and 12 packets of 120mg from the shed of the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company Limited and Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited.

Yusuf added that the seized drugs will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further action.

He said, “Through credible intelligence, the command recorded seizures of packages of pharmaceutical products that included 22 packets of 225mg of tramadol and 12 packets of 120mg of tramadol they were concealed and imported into the country through India and Pakistan.

“The above seizures were recorded based on intelligence-driven operations within the airport. The total Duty Paid Value (DPV), of the seizure stood at N1.8 billion.”

“The Tramadol tablets in our custody have been scheduled for handing over to the commander of Narcotics, MMA, command of NDLEA in the spirit of inter-agency collaboration. This will further strengthen our collaboration in safeguarding our youths from the use of harmful substances which could endanger their lives and the environment. We shall intensify effort in making our communities a safer place for all of us to live.”