N70 Billion Fraud: “Show Proof Of Corruption” – Gov. Matawalle, EFCC Boss Trade Words

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, has accused the head of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, of corruption shortly after Bawa accused him of embezzlement.

Information Nigeria reports that the exchange stemmed from EFCC’s statement alleging that the governor is under investigation for purportedly misappropriating over N70 billion.

Responding, Matawalle, in an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), questioned Bawa’s integrity and urged him to resign for a fair investigation into the corruption charges levelled against him.

“Investigations are not forbidden, but they should be conducted fairly. I am not the only one with a bank account,” the governor said.

Matawalle equally challenged Bawa to reveal all documentation he holds concerning his colleagues, and even himself, as he faces numerous allegations as well.

While insisting on Bawa’s stepping down, Matawalle mentioned potential witnesses ready to testify against the EFCC chief, alluding to certain unknown matters between himself and Bawa, that can lead to potential consequences.

However, Bawa responded to the claims by encouraging Matawalle to take any evidence of corruption or fraudulent activities against him to the police.

When contacted by the BBC on Thursday, the EFCC boss claimed that as human beings no one is entirely without faults.

According to him, they have their peculiar ways of investigating corrupt leaders, thus, the alleged crime of one person shouldn’t be linked to another innocent person.

”If he [Governor Matawalle] sees that I have done something wrong, there are police and places where he can file a complaint,” Bawa said.

Recall, the governor had recently asked the anti-graft body to spread their dragnet to the Presidential Villa, not only to the State governors after May 29 inauguration.

The Zamfara governor had also alleged that the EFCC boss also had corrupt cases revolving around him and should therefore resign to allow for proper investigation.