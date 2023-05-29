NAFDAC Arraigns Businessmen For Producing Fake Alcoholic Drink

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control Agency (NAFDAC) on Friday arraigned a businessman, Sunday Chibuike, before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly producing and selling an unregistered alcoholic drink, Japata Alcoholic Bitters.

Chibuike and his company, Chigodson International Company Limited, were arraigned alongside one Ekpendu Chizurumoke, on six counts of producing counterfeit, fake drugs and unwholesome processed foods preferred against him by NAFDAC.

The prosecutor, O.M. About, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 22, 2023.

About told Justice Uelim Bogoro that the offence took place at No 30, Edegbami Offor Isheri-iri Street, and 1, Ashipa Road, Amule Bus Stop, Ayobo, both in Lagos State.

The prosecutor said the defendants were producing the said alcoholic drink by mixing adulterated drinks with marijuana but deceitfully labelled with another product label, in other to give the wrong impression that the alcoholic drink is an original one.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed contravened Section 1 of the Counterfeit and Fake Drug and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, Cap C34, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 3 (1){a) of the same Act.

He also told the court that the offences contravened Sections 18 (a)(1) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and are punishable under Section 18(a)(i) of the same Act.

The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their not-guilty plea, the prosecutor asked for a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendants pending trial.

But counsel for the defendants, K. U. Ogujuiba, pleaded with the court to admit his clients to bail, adding that their bail applications have been filed and served on the prosecutor.

In his response, the prosecutor told the court that he was served with the bail applications while in court and that he needed time to reply to the applications.

Consequently, Justice Bogoro adjourned the matter till September 9, 2023, for trial, and ordered that the defendants be remanded in a custodial centre.