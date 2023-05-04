NAFDAC Reassures Nigerians On Locally Produced Indomie Instant Noodles

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has refuted reports making the rounds online that it has banned Indomie Instant Noodles. The regulatory body said on Monday through its Director-General, Prof Mrs Mojisola Adeyeye.

According to the DG, “NAFDAC did not ban Indomie Instant Noodles produced in Nigeria. NAFDAC has registered several local manufacturers and the Indomie noodles have been certified safe for consumption. The Taiwan and Malaysia noodles have nothing to do with our local producers.”

The statement offers assurance to consumers who have been exposed to a series of misleading publications that the product was banned by the regulator. The flood of local publications came up after the alleged detection of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing substance found in Indomie’s “special chicken” flavour in Taiwan, and Malaysia by health officials in both countries.

https://youtu.be/0ttSq0TkLJ4

Speaking on the issue, the Group Corporate Communications and Event Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Limited, Tope Ashiwaju, said, “We would like to assure our valued customers in Nigeria that all packs of Indomie Instant Noodles consumed in Nigeria are produced locally under strict international best manufacturing procedures with ISO certified standards.

Our commitment to international good manufacturing processes is unwavering and the quality in every pack of instant noodles produced in all our factories in Nigeria is non-negotiable.”

“We adhere strictly to the standard procedures set by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) in all our manufacturing processes. “We use only the finest ingredients, sourced from reputable suppliers, and our production facilities are regularly inspected and audited to ensure that they meet the highest standards,” he said.

The Indomie Instant Noodles consumed in Nigeria is produced locally by Dufil Prima Foods Limited and had produced Indomie Instant Noodle in Nigeria for almost 3 decades.