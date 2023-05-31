NAPTIP Dismisses Five Officers, Demotes Two Others For Soliciting Bribe From Human Trafficking Suspects

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has dismissed five personnel, including a Deputy Director, for various offences.

The offences range from corruption; demanding and receiving bribes from suspects and relatives; leaking confidential information to suspects that endangered the lives of colleagues; violation of oath of secrecy; stealing and alteration of official records, and absence without official leave.

According to a press statement on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, signed by the agency’s press officer, Vincent Adekoye, these offences are all contrary to provisions of the Public Service Rules and other extant laws and regulations.

He disclosed that two other officers were demoted by two ranks for soliciting bribe from a suspect of human trafficking, while one officer was demoted by one rank for negligence of duty.

Adekoye said the disciplinary actions followed the approval of the Governing Board of the Agency at its meeting on May 25, 2023, noting that at that meeting, the Board considered and ratified the decision of the Agency’s Senior Staff Committee (SSC), which earlier sat on the disciplinary matters in accordance with the Public Service Rules and other extant laws and regulations.

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Sokoto has convicted a law enforcement officer and sentenced him to prison. He was convicted on a two-count charge of trafficking, contrary to Section 26 (2) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act (2015) and was sentenced to 5 years on each count.

“This is NAPTIP’s 37th conviction and counting for the year 2023” Adekoye added.