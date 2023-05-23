National Assembly Launches Radio Station

The National Assembly through the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) has established a radio station called “Democracy Radio” in Abuja to enhance the activities of the legislature.

According to the Director General of NILDS, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, made this revelation today in Abuja.

It was gathered that Abubakar took reporters on tour of facilities at the station located in Asokoro Abuja ahead of the formal commissioning on Wednesday.

Sulaiman, while answering questions from reporters in one of the studios of the Democracy Radio, said a newly created Legislative Centre for Security Analysis was also domiciled at the premises of the Radio station.

“What is needed for University, are already available at the Institute. What is required now, is the Political will for the transformation into University for Legislative Studies,” he said.

He added that the Permanent site of NILDS which will be Commissioned tomorrow will immediately be occupied by the Administrative and Finance departments of NILDS after commissioning, while the Library and Postgraduate Units, will join later.

According to him, Democracy Radio established by the Institute as an independent body, is basically to educate Nigerians on Legislative Procedures, Practices and Democracy generally.

“Democracy Radio as envisioned, is to serve as nexus between parliament and the people and practically serves as disseminating unit to Nigerians about Democracy.

“The Radio station is going to be on its own, operationally. It will not be a quasi-establishment.

“When fully operational after commissioning, it will have more information than any other Radio station in Nigeria going by the resources and facilities that will be at the disposal of management and staff, one of which is the standardized website already provided for it,” he said.