NDLEA Arrests 25 Drug Suspects In Abuja IDP Camp, Others

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested 25 drug suspects in different raids across known drug joints in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

One of the places where the suspects were arrested was the New Kuchingoro Internally Displaced Persons Camp located in the FCT.

The spokesman for the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

“Operatives in Abuja arrested 25 suspects in raids across Tora Bora, Gwarinpa village, Third Avenue in Gwarinpa, Karamo, Garki Market, Sabongari Bwari and New Kuchingoro IDP camp, within the FCT,” he said.

The NDLEA spokesperson further revealed that another bid to smuggle into Lagos a consignment of 24kgs cannabis concealed in imported used cars from Canada was again frustrated by NDLEA operatives who seized the illicit substance on Thursday, May 11, during a joint 100% examination of a container marked, MSMU 7412069, at the Prime Connection Bonded terminal, off Oshodi-Apapa expressway.

“Two clearing agents linked with the container, G.O. Njokwu and Christopher Obialor, have been arrested in collaboration with men of the Nigerian Customs Service,” Babafemi added.

He also disclosed that two businessmen who were arrested by operatives at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for cocaine ingestion have both excreted 193 pellets of the illicit drug after three days in observatory custody.

The traffickers, Onoh Ebere, 49, and Christian Ifeanyi, 47, were intercepted at the Abuja airport on May 10, upon their arrival from Uganda via Addis Ababa, onboard Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 951.

He said, “They both travelled to Uganda and from there crossed over to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where they picked the consignments before returning to Abuja with Lagos as their final destination.

“After days in the excretion room, Ebere Onoh excreted a total of 100 pellets weighing 2.137kgs while Christian Ifeanyi expelled 93 pellets hidden in his stomach with a gross weight of 1.986kgs,”

Meanwhile, Babafemi noted that NDLEA operatives also raided two notorious drug joints, Zaro bunk on Bama Road, Sabongari and the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium, both in the Kano metropolis where 160 suspects were arrested with different quantities of illicit substances.

Also, two suspects Abubakar Sallau, 55, and Nazifi Abdullahi, 25, were arrested on Saturday, May 13, along Kano-Maiduguri Road with 5,000 pills of Tramadol 200mg, while 65,200 tablets of Tramadol and Exol-5 were seized from the duo of Adamu Nagati, 30, and Ali Nasiru, 35.