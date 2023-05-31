Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ogun State Command, have seized 222.42kg of cannabis popularly known as marijuana at various drug joints in the state.NDLEA Seizes 222.42Kg Cannabis, Codeine In Ogun.

The operatives also seized 40 bottles of codeine weighing a total of 0.4 litres after invading the drug joints in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The command’s Commander of Narcotics, Ibiba Odili, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Odili said the operatives stormed various drug joints such as Mayas in Lafenwa, Odo-Eran in Obantoko and Randa, all in Abeokuta and uncovered the drugs.

She added that the operatives recovered a locally-made gun from one of the joints.

The statement read, “The gallant joint operatives seized a jaw-dropping 222.42Kg of cannabis sativa, also known as marijuana, in one fell swoop.

“This will deal a significant blow to drug traffickers, interrupt their supply chains and destabilise their illicit operations.

“In addition to the cannabis seizure, the joint forces discovered 40 bottles of codeine, weighing a total of 0.4 litres, highlighting the misuse of pharmaceutical drugs.

“The operatives also seized a locally-made gun during the operation.”

Odili said the NDLEA in collaboration with men of the 35 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army and the state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps launched the fourth phase of its mopping-up and counter-narcotic intelligence operations against illicit supply and abuse of drugs in Abeokuta.

She said efforts would be made to dismantle the drug trafficking network and disrupt the supply of chains of illicit substances to create a safe and drug-free environment.