Nigerian Man Deported From Thailand For Cocaine Possession In 2018, Arrested Again After Sneaking Back

A Nigerian national, Harrison Chinonso Onyema, who was deported from Thailand after being arrested on a cocaine possession charge, has again been arrested, after sneaking back into the country through natural channels.

The 40-year-old Onyema was arrested by the Phuket Immigration and Chalong police station team on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Phuket, for illegal entry.

According to the police, a digital scale suspected for weighing drugs was found in Onyema’s possession.

After police investigation revealed that an African man was selling drugs, such as cocaine, and running a romance scam online, they got a warrant to search his house in Rawai subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district.

Upon arriving there and knocking at the door, the suspect refused to open it. Police then heard the toilet flush several times, believed to get rid of illegal substances, after which he did allow them to come in.

A police search did not find anything illegal in the premises but the suspect also failed to show his passport.

Upon checking his ID card, police found out that the suspect had been arrested in possession of type two narcotic, cocaine, and for overstaying in 2018, leading to him being deported.

However he returned to Thailand by crossing over from Cambodia via natural routes with there being no record of his legal entry.

He was taken to Chalong police station for legal action with police to expand investigation.

