Nigerian National, Three Others Arrested In Saudi Arabia For Smuggling, Selling Cocaine

Four members of a gang, including three Saudis and one Nigerian national have been arrested in Saudi Arabia over alleged involvement in the smuggling and sale of cocaine.

According to a report by Saudi Gazette on Monday, May 8, 2023, about 2.2 kilograms of cocaine were seized from the suspects.

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Riyadh Police revealed that it foiled an attempt to smuggle in 2.2 kilograms of cocaine in the city of Riyadh and the Jeddah governorate.

The gang members based in the Jeddah governorate, were said to be involved in the smuggling of cocaine while a citizen led a gang of two other citizens who were engaged in carrying out the sale of cocaine in the city of Riyadh using organized criminal methods.

Riyadh police seized the quantity of cocaine and a sum of money. Legal measures were taken against the arrested gang members and they were referred to the competent authorities.

The security authorities called on Saudi citizens and expatriates to report information about any suspicious activities related to drug smuggling or sale by calling over the number 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province and the number 999 in the rest of the Saudi regions.

They are also urged to report to the General Directorate of Narcotic Control (GNDC) via the number 995 or e-mail [email protected] The authorities stated that all such reporting will be treated confidentially.