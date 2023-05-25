Nigerian Student Declared Guinness World Record Holder For Most Skips With One Foot

A 17-year-old student, Philip Solomon of Oyemekun Grammar School in Akure, Ondo State, has bagged the Guinness World Record holder for the most skips on one foot in 30 seconds.

Information Nigeria reports that onJanuary 24, Solomon officially recorded 153 skips on one foot in 30 seconds, breaking the previous record of 145 set by Rasel Islam of Bangladesh.

However, four months after his attempt, the Guinness World Record confirmed his record.

“Solomon was inspired by the previous holder of this record title Rasel Islam after seeing a video of his record attempt.

“He has been training to achieve the record and was honoured to attend a skipping world championship,” Guinness World Record announced on its website.

Solomon has joined his Ijapo High school, Akure counterpart, Gbenga Ezekiel, who was in February declared the world record holder for most skips on one leg in one minute with 265 skips, to increase Nigeria’s rope skipping Guinness World Records to two.

The three senior secondary school student also said he was inspired by the feat of Gbenga Ezekiel earlier this year.