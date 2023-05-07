“No Cause For Alarm” – Lagos Govt. Assures Residents After Fire Guts Surveyor-General’s Office

The Lagos State Government has denied viral rumour claiming that the fire that occurred on Saturday in the Surveyor-general’s office affected files that contain confidential data.

According to a statement titled, ‘Fire incident: No cause for alarm, data is secure,’ the acting Surveyor-General, Mr Ayokunnu S. Adesina, on Sunday, claimed that the emergency responders especially the state fire service put out the fire promptly after a distress call was put to their emergency rescue lines.

He added, “There is no cause for panic as all documents burnt during the inferno are safely backed up in the cloud and alternative sites.

“Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.

He, however, admonished the public to remain calm as they would be informed about developments on the unfortunate fire incident as events unfold.