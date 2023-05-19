No Cause For Alarm, My Inauguration Ongoing As Planned – Otti

The Governor-elect of Abia, Alex Otti has urged his supporters not to be worried about the recent Federal High Court ruling in Kano that invalidated his candidacy.

Otti who led this out today in Abia state said, arrangements for his swearing- in on May 29 were on full gear as planned, adding that the antics of the enemies of democracy cannot truncate the will of Abians.

Recall that the court had ruled that the process leading to the selection of Otti and other candidates of the party was not in line with the requirements laid out in the 2022 electoral act.

It was gathered that In the suit No FHC/KN/CS/107/2023, brought forth by Mr Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim against the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the court ruled that the Labour Party’s failure to submit its membership register to INEC at least 30 days before their primaries invalidated the selection process.

Otti in reaction to the court ruling reassured his constituents that there was no cause for alarm over the “kangaroo judgment.”

He asserted that the manoeuvres of “enemies of democracy” will not overturn the will of the people of Abia.

Furthermore, the Labour Party candidate dismissed the court ruling, characterizing it as a waste of time.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party Chairman in Abia State, Hon. Ceekay Igara, said the court’s “pronouncement is laughable”.

According to him, the decision of the court would have no significance in the coming inauguration of the governor-elect.

Igara added that only the election tribunal is bequeathed the power to sack a democratically elected person.

He said, “That court pronouncement is laughable. Everybody should go about their normal activities. It is only the tribunal that can remove Alex Otti.

“It is not just a court that will remove someone who was duly elected. Infact I am going to gear up activities for the inauguration”.