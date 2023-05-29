No Excuses – Tinubu Vows To Fulfill Promises To Nigerians

The President-elect of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has made a fresh promise to Nigerians ahead of his May 29 inauguration.

Speaking at the Inauguration Dinner/Gala Night organised by the Presidential Transition Council (PTC) at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja on Sunday night, Tinubu emphasised that his administration would not resort to excuses for any potential failures.

He said he would live up to the expectations of the people and confront any challenges his administration might encounter.

“No excuses. I will live up to all expectations,” Tinubu declared.

The President-elect stated that there is no need to pity him because he asked for the job.

According to him, “To the many Heads of State present here, our brothers and sisters, celebrating with us, I thank you, but I want to say clearly for us to take away, what lessons has Nigeria democracy taught the rest Africa, if not the whole world.

“Resilience, determination, courage, love in diversity, though our tongues and tribes differ. By tomorrow afternoon, my predecessor is heading to Daura, on the border with Niger, but I have told him not to worry, he will still get a knock on his door. No matter how short a man is, he will see the sky. I will still be able to find him when I need his help.