Nollywood Actor Suspended For Beating Up Colleague

The African Men Entertainment Kings, AFRIMEK, has suspended popular Nollywood Yoruba actor Shoneye Olamilekan, better known as Show, for physically assaulting his junior colleague, Temidayo Morakinyo.

It was gathered that the actress took to social media to call out the actor for physically assaulting her on a movie set.

Reacting to this in a letter signed by Femi Adebayo, AFRIMEK distanced itself from the actor and described his action as shameful.

The letter reads: “Dear Temidayo, we received news of the mental, emotional, and physical assault meted out on you by a member of our club, Olamilekan Shoneye, popularly known as Show.

“His actions do not represent the identity [that] our club represents and [has] been known to project. He has been immediately sanctioned and placed on indefinite suspension, while further investigations by our disciplinary committee are ongoing to unravel the entire facts of the unfortunate incident.

“We would also like to extend our sincere apology to you. No one deserves such treatment. We will equally take up the medical charges to restore you to good health. Our gesture is to show how apologetic we are as a body.”