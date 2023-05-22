Nothing Can Stop My Inauguration On May 29 – Alex Otti

Abia State Governor-elect, Alex Otti has said nothing can stop his swearing-in on May 29, saying that his inauguration is sacrosanct.
The Governor-elect who made this known on Monday while receiving the report of the Transition Council set up last month to forge a direction for his administration, said he was already set to take over the mantle of leadership in the state.
The governor-elect said his legal team was already handling the situation, stating that his major preoccupation was to hit the ground running once sworn into office.
“My lawyers are doing something about it, I can assure you, but I don’t think it’s something to worry about. However, eternal vigilance is what is required, when you have enemies around you.
“So, I want to reassure you that the mandate that the Abia people gave us is sacrosanct. Nobody should lose sleep. We will be sworn in on the 29th of May, and we will complete our four years and we will seek the renewal of the mandate I can assure you that the Abia people will renew the mandate and we will do another four years and Abia people will be happy and all these are by the grace of God”.
Otti said the council had made his job so easy.
The 101-member Council is led by the Managing Director of PWC, Mr. Victor Onyenkpa and former Executive Chairman of Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Mrs. Ifueko Omogui-Okaru.
“On listening to the presentation of the Chairman, I will say that this job has been made very easy by the job that you have done. Granted some of the things that you have recommended are things that we have talked about, but a lot of them are also things that are new. And even the things that we have talked about, you have brought in sharper relief and focus. So, it becomes easier to implement. I must say thank you to all of you.
“I want to thank you for the energy, I want to thank you for the time you put into this. I want to thank you for doing a job without pay. I do know how important your time is. You can rest assured that we are not going to take lightly the efforts you have put into this.
“You will also be very proud, I can assure you, that the recommendations that you have made will be implemented,” he assured.
On his plans to create a Ministry dedicated to the development of Aba, Otti said he would look at the nomenclature again, in line with the recommendation of the council to redesignate it for the fear that a ministry with its bureaucratic bottlenecks may vitiate the laudable objective of the Aba renewal agenda.
“When we talk about disruption, when we talk about digital economy, when we talk about Aba, and I agree with you when you say, may be the creation of a Ministry is not the solution, we’ll go and look at it again. The reality is that I want an agency that will report directly to me, that is in charge of Aba.