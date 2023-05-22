Nothing Can Stop My Inauguration On May 29 – Alex Otti

Abia State Governor-elect, Alex Otti has said nothing can stop his swearing-in on May 29, saying that his inauguration is sacrosanct.

The Governor-elect who made this known on Monday while receiving the report of the Transition Council set up last month to forge a direction for his administration, said he was already set to take over the mantle of leadership in the state.

The governor-elect said his legal team was already handling the situation, stating that his major preoccupation was to hit the ground running once sworn into office.

“My lawyers are doing something about it, I can assure you, but I don’t think it’s something to worry about. However, eternal vigilance is what is required, when you have enemies around you.

“So, I want to reassure you that the mandate that the Abia people gave us is sacrosanct. Nobody should lose sleep. We will be sworn in on the 29th of May, and we will complete our four years and we will seek the renewal of the mandate I can assure you that the Abia people will renew the mandate and we will do another four years and Abia people will be happy and all these are by the grace of God”.

Otti said the council had made his job so easy.

The 101-member Council is led by the Managing Director of PWC, Mr. Victor Onyenkpa and former Executive Chairman of Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Mrs. Ifueko Omogui-Okaru.