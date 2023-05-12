NSCDC Impounds Trucks, Vehicles Containing ‘Illegally Obtained’ Crude In Rivers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has impounded two heavy-duty trucks and four vehicles in Rivers State laden with over 90,000 litres of illegally obtained crude oil and over 1,400 litres of illegally refined petroleum products.

It was gathered that four suspects were also arrested by the Anti-Vandal Land Patrol Team of the NSCDC’s state command over alleged illegal dealings in petroleum products in the state.

According to Michael Ogar, while speaking on the need for a concerted effort to stop the activities of those sabotaging the economy of the nation through their involvement in vandalism of oil pipelines, operations of illegal refineries and oil theft; the NSCDC Rivers State Commandant, said the Corps remains the lead agency in Safeguarding all Critical National Assets and Infrastructures.

Ogar said in the Command renewed vigour to stamp down illegal oil bunkering activities in the state it has redoubled its effort to tackle the menace of illegal oil bunkering activities both on land and across the waterways in Rivers State.

“Our commitment to fighting illegal oil bunkering activities in Rivers State remains sacrosanct; we have a strong synergy with Sisters Security Agencies as we jointly engage in the war against economic saboteurs engaging in such unscrupulous businesses. We have also had situations where Suspects arrested in connection with oil theft were handed over to us by Sister Security Agencies based on the fact that the NSCDC has the Power to prosecute offenders in the Court of competent jurisdiction”.

Commandant Ogar also said that the arrest of the suspects were carried out in different locations across the State. He commended the Antivandal land patrol team for the arrest of 3 Suspects named: Amadi Goodluck (M) 25 years, Odogwu Shedrack (M) 19 years and Ovunda Emmanuel (M) 20 years. They were arrested in a Black Sequoia Jeep with number plate LAGOS SMK 538 AX at Obelle- Ibaa Road in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State while in conveyance of 1250 litres of Crude oil concealed in cellophane bags.