The Former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, says the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is one of the best schemes introduced by the military and should be sustained.

The Former INEC Chairman made this known on Monday in Abuja while delivering the 50th-anniversary lecture of the NYSC with the theme: ”NYSC: Five Decades of Fostering National Unity and Development.”

According to him, there is no doubt that the NYSC has substantially achieved the objectives for which it was established.

He said, "certainly, there have been a lot of accomplishments in the area of national integration and nation-building.

“The young men and women have contributed to the Nigerian economy as professionals who have just graduated from universities or tertiary institutions and who are providing cheap labour and national service.

“Similarly, in community development, in education and in health, especially in the rural areas and through their participation in national elections.”

Jega said that he was instrumental to the fostering of relationship between INEC and NYSC to ensure greater involvement and participation of youth corps members in electoral process.

“I can testify that the contributions that these young men and women made in spite of the risk that many of them faced in discharging their duties added to lifting the integrity of our elections,” he said

He, however, said that to sustain the scheme and reposition it for optimal performance, its challenges must be addressed.

Jega, therefore, urged government at all levels to ensure there is adequate security for youth corps members, insure the lives of members and increase funding for the scheme.