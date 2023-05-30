Obi, Datti Monitor Proceedings At Tribunal (PHOTOS)

The February 25 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, made an appearance at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Tuesday.

Newsmen spotted the duo closely observing the court proceedings as they engaged in a conversation.

Recall the tribunal had previously scheduled May 30 as the day for Peter Obi to present his case against the results of the presidential election which made Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress emerge winner.

Information Nigeria reports that the Labour Party is however expected to call just one witness today.

READ ALSO: Inauguration: I’ll Treat Obi, Atiku With Respect- Tinubu

Initially, Obi had anticipated a seven-week duration to present his case, calling upon 50 witnesses, but, the court ruled in favour of a condensed three-week timeline.

Additionally, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), along with Tinubu and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, were given five days each to address the petition.

Asides Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who secured second place in the election, and Obi of the Labour Party (LP), who came in third, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) also filed a petition challenging the election outcome.