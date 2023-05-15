Ogun PDP’s Adebutu Alleges Threat To Life, Goes On Self-Exile

The March 18 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has reportedly gone on self-exile over alleged death threats.

The PDP chieftain who revealed the development to Tribune from an undisclosed destination outside of Nigeria, said he had to flee for his life because he had intelligence report about attempts to kidnap him before the determination of the election tribunal.

He said, “God will not allow their evil plans for us to materialise. That is why I have decided to proceed on self-exile for my own safety.”

Recall that the Adebutu had filed a petition challenging the victory of his major contender in the governorship election, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The State’s incumbent governor scored 276,298 votes, while Adebutu had 262,383 votes.

Adebutu subsequently challenged the outcome of the election when he filed a petition before the State’s Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

He alleged over-voting and violation of the Electoral Act, noting that the number of cancelled votes was higher than the margin which Abiodun defeated him with.

However, Adebutu claimed he has had no peace ever since he filed the case at the tribunal adding that he felt unsafe when the State Security Service withdrew its personnel and the police scaled down their men too from his security apparatus.