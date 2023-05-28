Ogun Police Hunt Gang Who Robbed Hausa Trader Of $11m

The Ogun State Police Command has launched a manhunt for a four-man armed robbery gang that fled with $11 million in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to reports, the armed robbers, who were dressed in black T-shirts and jeans, with black masks covering their faces, robbed a Hausa trader in a Toyota Venza car in Oke Sokori, Abeokuta North Local Government Area.

The robbers were said to have brandished rifles and successfully carried out the three-minute robbery, stealing $11 million, which were stashed in two ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bags. The robbers fled the scene without being challenged by security operatives.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the robbery incident and expressed disappointment that the robbers escaped before the police arrived at the scene.

However, he promised that the police would find the suspects and bring them to justice.

“The command had immediately upon receipt of information about the incident, sent a signal across the state to ensure that the suspects were tracked down. All our technical units have been activated and for sure, we will get them.”

“I, however, want to use this medium to assure the good people of Ogun State not to panic as there is no course for alarm; they should remain calm, and go about their normal and routine businesses because our men will surely track down the suspects.” he said.