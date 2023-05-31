Ohanaeze, Arewa Youths Hail Tinubu Over Fuel Subsidy Removal Plan

Pan Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as well as the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), have commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the announcement of fuel subsidy removal.

Ohanaeze, in reaction to the announcement made by the President during his inaugural speech on Monday, said Nigerians should applaud Tinubu for the political will to remove the fuel subsidy.

Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, in a chat with Daily Post on Tuesday, submitted that its removal would tackle corruption, and ensure stability in the system.

According to Isiguzoro, the President is saddled with a herculean task to lift Nigeria up and the Igbos are ready to assist in actualizing his dreams.

His words: “Nigerians should applaud Tinubu for the political will to remove the fuel subsidy with which the political elites have held the country, hostage. The removal of fuel subsidy would go a long way in tackling corruption and ensuring stability in the system.

“The economic and agricultural proposals are a good one for the president. One thing we are sure of is that Tinubu’s administration will be much better than the previous one, which centered on nepotism, and advocated religion above other interests for the masses.

“I think Tinubu started on the right foot despite inheriting a dilapidated economy and foreign debts by the last administration. Tinubu has a herculean task to lift Nigeria from the bottom to the top.

READ ALSO: “Subsidy Removal A Bold Move, Atiku Would’ve Done Same” – Reno Omokri

“Buhari was the worst president Nigeria ever had since 1999, though he performed credibly well in the area of infrastructure in the South East.

“As regards to Ndigbo, we expect that the economic prospects under Tinubu will largely favour Igbos. The free market trades and economic postulations show that Ndigbo, who are mainly traders will benefit from his economic policies. He must kick start with policy implementation like removal of multiple taxation and tariff removal.

“Ndigbo are ready to assist him in actualizing his dreams, Tinubu’s regime will be far better than the previous government.”

The AYCF on its part through its national president, Yerima Shettima noted Tinubu took the right step, adding that the President believes that rather than sharing the funds for subsidy, the money should be used for infrastructural projects.

Shettima said Tinubu is determined to work and Nigerians expect that he will do the needful in the area of economy, security, and other sectors.

He said: “The economy is nothing to write home about and there are other challenges. He also understands that there is a need to save the country now at this critical period. What’s the need to earmark money for subsidy when some people will divert it? They’re subsidising nothing in the country.

“He believes that rather than sharing the money, the money should be used for something better. I concur with him.

“The fears of Nigerians is that fuel will go higher and with the coming of Dangote refinery, you will see that everything will go down, and Nigerians will be at the advantage of these policies; I quite agree with him that we must drop the subsidy regime.”