Ohanaeze Crisis: “For Peter Obi To Do This, It Shows He Is A Hypocrite – Isiguzoro

A chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro has slammed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi over his stand in the crisis rocking the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

Isiguzoro argued that Obi’s presence in what he described as the illegal presentation of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the new President of Ohanaeze”, reeked of hypocrisy.

According to Isiguzoro, while speaking via a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday morning, insisted that Obi’s move has shown that he is after his personal interest and not that of the Ndigbo.

He said, “For Peter Obi to show up during the purported appointment of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as Ohanaeze President-General smacks of deceit.

“Ohanaeze Constitution is clear on how a President-General should be replaced; however, none of the procedures was followed by the Obiozor faction; what we saw is the word appointment, which does not exist in the lexicon of Ohanaeze.

“Even if we ignore others who were present during that charade, that cannot be said of Obi who claims to be against any form of illegality in choosing leaders.

“But contrarily, he was conspicuously present during the Enugu event where the Ohanaeze constitution was turned upside down.

This has exposed Peter Obi as a man who is only after his personal interest and not that of Ndigbo.

“He supports injustice and illegality when it suits his ego and interest but shouts blue murder when he feels even the best of the system will not serve his ambition.”