Ondo APC Suspends 31 Members

No reason has been given for the suspension of members of the All Progressives Congress in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State as party terminated their membership.

According to a letter addressed to the state chairman of the party, Mr Ade Adetimehin, and also made available to newsmen on Saturday, the party stated that its decision was based on the report of a committee set up to look into the matter.

In the letter, the offence of the affected members was not stated but it was gathered that the suspension of the affected members was not unconnected with the anti-party roles they allegedly played in the last general elections.

The letter was signed by the chairman and a leader of the party, Chief Sehinde Mishe and Mr Victor Olabimtan, respectively.

A part of the letter read, “Having gone through the list and consider the report of the fact-finding committee, the leaders across the 15 wards unanimously resolved that the following members of the party stand suspended from the party.”

According to the letter, the affected members are: Yaya Adelakun, Alh Abubakar Alonge, Mr Femi Ayoko, Segun Olukoju, Olugbegba Omole, Sunday Ajulu, Oteruku Sunday, Felix Ajakaye , Adejoro Paul, Mr Ayelure and Opeyemi Igbede.

Others are, Alege Monday, Okajare Idowu, Tenabe Busuyi, Adedeji Dupe, Oyinbosokun Oluwole, Olasukanmi Sunday, Mrs Kayode Mary, Idowu Olanusi, Elder Rogbitan L.I and Bodunde Johnson,

They also include, Akinsule Stella, Alimi Taiwo, Bankole Adefarati, Barr Babaleye Tolu, Ayegbusi Jide, Abimbola Gbenga, Yakubu Usman, Adejoro Adeogun, Alh Musa Olisa and Alabi Alaba.

In a reaction, Adetimehim said the state secretariat would look into the matter and address the problem.

“It is a family affair and we would look into it and address the problem,” Adetimehin promised.