One Killed During Raid In Oyo – Police

The Oyo State Police Command has released detailed information about the raid carried out by its officers on Tuesday morning in an attempt to foil a reportedly planned chaos by members of the Park Management System led by one Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Axilarry.

It was gathered that security operatives recovered deadly weapons and charms when they stormed Diamond Hotel, Alakia-Isebo, in the Egbeda Local Government Area of the state, which reportedly belonged to Auxiliary.

Addressing journalists in Ibadan while parading the suspects at the Police Command headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, said the command in its proactive nature while acting on intelligence-driven surveillance was able to foil an attempt by the suspects at creating carnage and civil disturbance in the state sequel to their dissolution.

He said: “On Tuesday 30/05/2023 in a strategic intelligence coordinated raid around his location at Diamond Hotel, Alakia-Isebo, under Egbeda LGA, (78) Seventy-Eight suspected hoodlums who had perfected plans to unleash mayhem at the early hours of today at Major parts of the Metropolis were arrested in possession of sophisticated firearms.”

“During the raid, sophisticated firearms were recovered inside the hotel rooms and in the trunk compartment of parked vehicles within the hotel.”

He noted that though the PMS Chieftain (Auxiliary) was able to escape with some of his boys during the gun duel with the Police, but a member of the group was neutralized in a gun duel with the Police.

Adebowale said the same group was alleged to be responsible for the attack on (14) fourteen members of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), along Agodi axis under the Ibadan North-East LGA enroute the venue of Monday’s inaugural celebration.

READ MORE: Seyi Makinde Re-Elected For Second Term As Oyo State Governor

“In line with Standard Operational Procedure, all recovered items were properly Documented, packaged and recorded for onward forensics analysis and for evidence purposes in accordance with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and all other relevant laws.”

He, however, urged residents of the state to cooperate with the police through useful information to help apprehend the sacked PMS Chieftain (Auxiliary).

The CP, therefore, hinted that the state witness witnessed high patrols, and coordinated stop and search along designated points across the nooks and crannies of the state, adding that he has directed the area commanders to personally lead convoy patrols and rings of supervision of Police operatives within their respective areas of jurisdiction.