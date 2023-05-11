One Killed, Others Injured As Amotekun, Traders Clash Over Market Relocation In Ekiti

No fewer than one person has allegedly been killed as operative of Amotekun Corps clashed with traders at the popular Atikankan area of Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State.

According to VANGUARD NEWSPAPER, it was reported that the crisis started after the Amotekun officers were trying to relocate the traders from Atikankan area of Ado Ekiti to the new location provided by government at Agric Olope.

However, some of the traders who were not ready to comply with the new policy attacked the Amotekun officers, while one of them opened fire on them.

According to reports, two officers of the corps were seriously attacked in retaliation by the traders.

The area has been taken over by armed policemen to avert further crisis.

The Ekiti State Police Command and the Ekiti State Amotekun Corps are yet to react or speak on the matter as at the time of filing in this report.