Only God Knows Party I Will Handover To – Gov. Ganduje

Outgoing Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said only God knows the party that he will hand over to in May 29.

Ganduje led this out at the commissioning of some road projects in Kano.

He said, “It’s normal for a government to inherit projects. We inherited some and completed them; and as a government we are leaving some projects for the incoming administration. Only God knows to which government I will transmit power, whether APC or NNPP.”

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Yusuf Abba Kabir, as the winner of the governorship election in the state and issued him Certificate of Return.

Meanwhile the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, disputed the results and dragged INEC and NNPP to court over the declaration of Yusuf of the New Nigeria People Party, NNPP as the governor-elect.

But, in April, the Kano state Executive Council set up a 17-member Transition Committee for a handing over to the incoming administration.

The council also approved a 100-member sub-committee whose constitution will be drawn from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).