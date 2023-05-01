‘Only The Blind Would Accept Nigeria’s Presidential Result’ — LP Replies Lai Mohammed

The Labour Party (LP) has again maintained that the concluded presidential election was marred with irregularities.

LP’s reaction stems from a statement credited to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on the election.

As reported by Information Nigeria, the minister had in a statement on Sunday described the opposition parties attacking President Muhammadu Buhari over his recent comment on the election as “shameless sore losers.”

Mohammed further charged them to accept the outcome of the election in good faith, saying the All Progressives Congress’ (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, won the presidential election fair and square having polled the majority of the votes cast in the exercise.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday night, the LP through its acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, berated the minister over his propensity for propaganda.

The statement stressed that only the blind would accept that the exercise was credible.

“We would rather not join issues with a man who is famous for constantly prescribing doses of expired and ineffectual propaganda to Nigerians.

“It is only the blind that will continue to insist that the 2023 presidential election which was massively rigged was free, fair and credible.

“As we have said earlier, the opposition political parties lost the election because the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC jettisoned the electoral act, having not uploaded the result from the polling unit in real time as promised and in so doing, created room for riggers to have a field day.

“The election witnessed unprecedented magnitude of violence, ballot snuffing, snatching and manipulations of result from the collation centres using thugs, security agencies, which included police and army amongst others.

“His (Lai Mohammed) ill-fated and hugely failed trip to the United Kingdom and the United States where he attempted to redeem the grossly battered democratic credentials of this present administration; spending millions of taxpayers’ money to defend an indefensible action is yet another tragedy of President Buhari’s 8 years leadership,” the statement read.