Osinbajo Bids Farewell, Thanks God For Surviving Two Near Air Crashes

Just few hours to the inauguration, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has bid farewell, thanking the staff of the Office of the Vice President for their support during his 8 years of administration, alongside President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo highlighted his desire, alongside President Buhari, to make Nigeria better during their eight years in office, emphasising that he specifically hired individuals who shared the same passion for fixing Nigeria.

Osinbajo commended the exceptional hard work and dedication of the OVP staff, expressing his appreciation for their unwavering commitment to the progress of the nation.

The Vice President, in a statement on Saturday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, commended the Deputy Chief of Staff Mr. Ade Ipaye, a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State (2011 to 2015), for his loyalty, dedication and brilliant service.

According to him, “I’m honoured to have worked with such incredible people; everyone put in exceptional hard work. I personally interviewed most of you that worked with me. I wanted people who had a heart for this country, genuine love and concern about the progress of this nation.

“Eight years have gone by very quickly, I must say. Here we are today a few days to the inauguration. There are many great experiences, great things that have happened and I’m glad we’ve come this far.”

The VP also recalled how God saved him and 11 others with him from the helicopter crash on February 2, 2019, in Kogi State.

He also recalled a similar chopper forced landing in Gwagwalada in June 2018. Then, the chopper conveying him and members of his “Main Party” from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, made a forceful landing a few seconds after take-off.

“I’m truly grateful to the Almighty God,” the VP said.