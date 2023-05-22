Osodeke Re-elected As ASUU National President

In the early hours of Monday, members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) re-elected Professor Emmanuel Osodeke unopposed as their National President to pilot the affairs of the Union for another two years.

Asides Osodeke of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, the union members also re-elected Chris Piwuna, a Consultant Psychiatrist and Associate Professor in the College of Medicine, University of Jos, as Vice President.

During the 22nd National Delegates Conference of ASUU which was hosted by the University of Jos, Plateau State between May 19 and 21, they were re-elected

READ ALSO: Don’t Treat Academics The Way Buhari’s Administration Did – ASUU Tells Tinubu

Other National Officers of ASUU who were also re-elected during the conference include Siji Sowande (Treasurer); Ade Adejumo (Financial Secretary); Austen Sado (Investment Secretary); Adamu Babayo (Internal Auditor) and Aisha Bawa who replaced Dr Stella-Maris Okey as the Welfare Secretary.

Osodeke who spoke with Punch on his way to Abuja after the National Delegates Conference described it as successful.

“We have finished with our national delegates conference in Jos. It was successful. We are on our way back to Abuja. We will issue a statement regarding the conference and my re-election and other national officers when we get back to our station . Thank you,” he said.