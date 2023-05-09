Osun Guber: Supreme Court Judgement Will Strengthen Democracy – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has said the judgement of the Supreme Court, upholding his victory at the 2022 governorship election in the state, will strengthen democracy in the country.

Adeleke made this known while addressing journalists shortly after the apex Court judgement on Tuesday.

He said, “The Supreme Court judgement has again validated our victory. This judgement will streghten democracy. This is our state and we must join hands to develop it.

My special appreciation goes to my family, my brother, my sister, my wife, Titi and Ngozi. You are all my strong pillars of support. I thank my my children and all Imole and PDP supporters locally and internationally,” he said.

Recall that the Supreme Court confirmed Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the validly elected governor of the state.

The apex court, in its lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, dismissed an appeal that was lodged against Adeleke’s election victory by the former governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, who was the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The court said that, although Oyetola alleged that Adeleke won through over-voting that occurred in 774 polling units in the state, he, however, failed to produce any Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, BVAS, machine that was used in any of the polling units to prove his allegation.

“It is glaring that the Appellant did not provide in evidence, any BVAS, but sought to prove over-voting by means of a report of examination of INEC’s database or backend server”.