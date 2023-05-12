Osun Remains APC’s Strong Hold, We’ll Bounce Back — Oyetola

Adegboyega Oyetola, the immediate past governor of Osun State, has appealed to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State to remain steadfast, assuring them that the Party would in no time bounce back.

Urging the members to cooperate with the Isaac Adewole-led committee, set up to reposition the party in the State, Oyetola noted that despite all that happened, Osun remained the strongest hold of the progressives and as such, all hands must be on deck to ensure the Party was repositioned for an increased productivity, effective, efficient service delivery and for the betterment of all and sundry.

Oyetola in his message to party faithfuls on Thursday noted that, “Osun undoubtedly remains the home of the progressives in the South West.”

According to him, there is need to take some necessary and decisive steps to reposition the party and make it stronger and more formidable ahead of future elections.

“This is why I believe that the Prof. Adewole’s committee is not only expedient now but necessary to reposition our dear party. After the 2018 governorship election, the outcome of the 2019 general elections showed significant improvement in our party’s fortunes in our dear State.

READ ALSO: Osun Guber: Oyetola Concedes Defeat, Congratulates, Seeks Support For Gov. Adeleke

“Despite the challenges of the July 16 2022, governorship election, the number of persons,who voted for our party in that election significantly improved from what we recorded in 2018. This clearly shows that our party, the APC is still popular and remains the party to beat in Osun, any time, any day.

“Osun electorate again demonstrated their love for the APC in the last Presidential election as they gave our president-elect 343,945 votes, despite the intimidation, violence and killings that characterised that election.

“But we must sustain the love the people of Osun have for the APC. This is why we are repositioning the party. I, therefore, urge you all to cooperate with the committee as this is the only way to further build the party and reposition it ahead of future elections,” Oyetola added.