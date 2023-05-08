Our Salaries Last Reviewed Under Yar’Adua – Soldiers Lament Exclusion From 40% Pay Increase

Soldiers have decried their non-inclusion in the 40 percent minimum wage rise by the federal government, saying their salary was last reviewed during the administration of late former president Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Information Nigeria reports that in April, the federal government commenced the payment of the 40 percent pay rise in the salary arrears of civil servants.

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s president had proposed a 40 percent pay rise for the workers to cushion the effects of the planned removal of fuel subsidy.

The increase which will be applicable to all workers from level 1 to 17, however, does not include all civil servants, hence, the outcry by soldiers constitutionally required to protect the nation’s territorial integrity.

According to their chat with Leadership, the last reviewed pay by the late Yar’Adua-led administration had no meaningful impact due to inflation.

A soldier said, “Our salary was last increased by late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and since then, inflation, dollar rise etc has improvised us. Help us make a case for us too.”

Another said it has been by the grace of God for him to be able to care for his family with his legitimate salary.

“My brother, I don’t blame some soldiers who engage in unwholesome practices to make ends meet. Our pay can hardly take us home and sometimes our allowances are not paid too,” he lamented.

Acting director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, when contacted said he was not aware of any salary increment.

“If it is true that the military is exempt then you ask those in charge, we don’t increase salaries for ourselves. I am not even aware that there is any increase in salaries in the first place.”

“Maybe you will find out from the relevant authorities. Why was the military excluded because we don’t have answers to that kind of questions,” he said.