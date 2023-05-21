Panic As Gunmen Attack Two Communities In Kwara

Gunmen reportedly attacked Gure and Boriya communities in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State on Saturday night.

According to Daily Post, they invaded the two communities, shooting sporadically and throwing the people into confusion.

Though no casualties were recorded, military personnel have been deployed to the troubled areas.

Reacting to the development on Sunday, the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danlasi-Salihu, condemned the attacks, saying the government would do everything possible to avert the reoccurrence of the unfortunate incident.

The Speaker, who represents Ilesha/Gwanara state constituency, said on Sunday: “My heart is heavy in the wake of recent attacks that have occurred in some of our communities. We understand the pain and suffering that these attacks have caused the affected individuals and families, and we want to assure you that the government is taking prompt action to avert any future occurrences.

“We also condemn these attacks in the strongest terms possible, and we assure you that, as representatives, we are doing everything within our power to ensure that those responsible for these attacks are apprehended and brought to justice because we understand the importance of ensuring the safety and security of our citizens.

“We will not rest until we have put in place measures that will prevent any future occurrences of such attacks.”