PDP S/West Vice-Chair Adagunodo Is Dead

National Vice Chairman, South-West, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olasoji Adagunodo is dead.

Mr Adagunodo’s death was disclosed by his party associate on Tuesday evening.

According to Osun Defender, a sub-national tabloid, he died in the United States. Further details concerning his death is unknown at the time of filing this report.

Mr Adagunodo, a former chairman of the Osun chapter of the PDP, assumed office has the South-West chairman of the party in 2021 after his predecessor Taofeek Arapaja was elected Deputy National Chairman (DNC) of the party.

He led the party’s South-West zone through the Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections and was until his death widely respected for his strides.

He had a running battle with Governor Ademola Adeleke before the latter emerged as the party’s candidate in the last election.