PDP Youth Leader’s Car Stolen At Makinde’s Inaugural Dinner

A Toyota Camry. RQ 446 AAA Car belonging to the Zonal Youth Leader of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Comrade Seyi Bamidele has been stolen.

The Car was reportedly stolen on Monday around 9 pm at the International Conference Center, University of Ibadan, the venue of the inaugural dinner held in honor of Governor Seyi Makinde.

According to a statement made available to global hotline news by Bamidele said the matter has been reported at Sango Police Station.

Bamidele added that some valuable items, including, two Tecno mobile phones, the Pension credentials of his late mother, late Mrs. Omoladun Aderele Bamidele

“Other items in the stolen car were, a temporary driver’s license, ATM cars, and about 20k cash.”

