PEPC: Avoid Sensational Comments That’ll Set Nigeria On Fire – Justice Tsammani To Petitioners

As members of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting at the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal were on Monday unveiled, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani forewarned parties involved on their utterances.

Recall that today, the Tribunal kickstarted hearing on the petitions filed by aggrieved candidates following the conduct of the February 25 presidential election.

Information Nigeria reports that Tsammani will chair the panel of Justices that includes Justice Stephen Adah, Justice Bolaji-Yusuf, Justice Moses Ugo, and Justice Abbah Mohammed as members as the Tribunal.

However, Tsammani the chairman of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, who called on parties before the court not to make sensational comments that could set the country on fire, assured parties that justice will be given to the one who deserves it.

He added that counsels in the matter should cooperate with the Tribunal to ensure that the petitions are decided speedily.

Justice Tsammani said, “I want to appeal to everyone in this matter not to make sensational comments that could set the country on fire.

“We on our part too, will ensure that justice is given to the one who deserves it.”