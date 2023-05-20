Peter Obi Arrives In Court, Use Of Phones, Other Gadgets Banned Inside

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, in the 2023 election, Peter Obi has arrived at the presidential election tribunal, as the pre-hearing of his case against President-elect Bola Tinubu resumes today, Saturday, May 20.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that a video emerged online, captured Peter Obi walking into the courtroom and exchanging pleasantries before assuming his seat.

However, a directive was issued by the court that cell phones and other electronic gadgets will no longer be allowed in the courtroom from Monday, May 22, 2023.

Meanwhile, the presidential election tribunal has fixed a date to deliver its ruling on whether or not to grant the request by Peter Obifor the live broadcast of proceedings of the court.

The Chairman of the court, Justice Haruna Tsammani, fixed May 22, to rule on the application.

Recall that Obi and his party had through their lawyers represented at the resumed hearing on Friday by Awa Kalu (SAN) filed an application asking for the proceedings of the tribunal to be broadcast on live TV.

However, the respondents in the case asked the tribunal to dismiss the application.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) through its counsel, Mr Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), counsel to Sen. Bola Tinubu and Mr Kashim Shettima, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), and counsel to the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) all filed in opposition to the application for the live broadcast and urged the court to dismiss the application as it was a strange one.