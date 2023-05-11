Peter Obi Blasts Obidients, Says Attacks On Adeboye Most Unacceptable

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has described as “most unacceptable” attacks on the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Obi said the social media assault on the cleric as a calculated effort by the opposition to sow discord and animosity.

According to him in a series of tweets posted on his official Twitter handle, the former governor of Anambra State stated his stance on the matter.

Obi expressed his disapproval, stating, “The use of subterfuge by people masquerading as Obidients to abuse and insult eminent personalities like Most Reverend Pastor Enoch Adeboye or anyone else is most unacceptable. Obidients are by and large, law-abiding citizens.”

It was gathered that the attacks on the cleric started after his statement saying “the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, could fix Nigeria with God’s help”, which sparked intense criticism among the alleged members of Obi’s support group.(Obideints)

He said, “The use of subterfuge by people masquerading as Obidients to abuse and insult eminent personalities like Most Reverend Pastor Enoch Adeboye or anyone else is most unacceptable. Obidients are by and large, law-abiding citizens.

“While differences of opinion are normal, calculated efforts to create ethnic or religious chasm all in the name of politics should not in any way be tolerated. As a person, I eschew name-calling, insults, and abuses, likewise most of my supporters.

“The suggestion that some in the fringes engage in such conduct casually overlooks the fact that the political opposition deploys such methods to gain undue advantage and create confusion and bad blood,” he added.