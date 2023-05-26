‘Peter Obi Intolerant To Muslims, Nigeria Would’ve Been In Trouble If He Had Won’ — Oyo LP Gov. Candidate

The Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Oyo State for the 2023 election, Tawfiq Akinwale has claimed that if the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had won the recent presidential race, Nigeria would have faced significant difficulties.

Mr Akinwale noted that Obi’s attitude shows how intolerant he is to his fellow countrymen who are Muslims.

According to him in an interview with Symfoni News, Akinwale, accused Obi of being the cause behind multiple defections from the Labour Party, especially among governorship candidates from the North.

He said, “The Peter Obi that you know is a deceit; the Peter Obi that you know is a pretender. All the bigots of this world is (sic) Peter Obi because he is not somebody that should be trusted with the leadership of this country. Glory be to God almighty that did not allow him to win the election. If he had won, Nigerians would have been in a serious problem because of his attitude.