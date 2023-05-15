Peter Obi’s Wife, Margaret Visits New World Record Holder Hilda Baci

Margaret Obi, the wife of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, stormed Amore Garden on Sunday night to show support for Akwa Ibom State-lady Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, who is has attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time as an individual.

The young Nigerian from Akwa Ibom State who owns a food brand called “My Food by Hilda”, set new world record this morning as she broke Chef Lata Tondon’s 87 hours and 45 minutes record for cooking non-stop with new record; 88hrs.

It was gathered that Hilda began the cooking on Thursday, May 11 and bagged the achievement on Monday, May 15.

However, Margaret Obi turned up to support Hilda who is also from her home state, Akwa Ibom, connected with natives of the South-South state and other youths at the venue.

Hilda Baci has reportedly prepared over 120 meals, and every meal prepared and plate served is documented.

See video here: https://twitter.com/EstherUmoh10/status/1657871399447347204?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1657871399447347204%7Ctwgr%5E7b17dced6fac040442a6cbd48597f3bf11041598%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gistreel.com%2F%3Fp%3D914571