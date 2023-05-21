Plateau Killings: Gunmen Rearing Their Heads Because I’m Leaving Office – Lalong

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State, has attributed the recent massacre in parts of the State to his near exit from office.

He, however, said his administration has in the last eight years addressed security challenges in the State to it barest minimum.

The governor disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday shortly after being conferred with an honorary doctorate degree at the 4th convocation ceremony of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, Niger State.

Lalong added that notwithstanding his administration is capable of handling the criminals who were beginning to perpetrate evil in communities across the State before he vacates office come May 29, 2023.

Information Nigeria reports that Lalong’s reaction stems from recent attacks by unknown gunmen in Mangun Local Government Area of the State which left over 117 people dead, several people injured and 20,000 people displaced.

He declared that his government would not fold its hands to see its citizens killed, maimed and displaced, adding that “in the past eight years, I have restored peace in the Plateau; unfortunately I am taking my exit and the criminals are beginning to rear their heads again, and I am capable of handling them before I take my exit and I will continue to pray for peace in Plateau.”

Speaking on the measures so far taken, the governor said: “We have nipped insecurity in the bud. Our security agencies are already addressing the recent issue of insecurity. The IDPs are being taken care of and we have jets flying all over the affected communities and local government areas.”

Conclusively, Lalong appreciated the state government for honoring him and other awardees with the prestigious doctorate degrees, saying that they would be good ambassadors of the institution, and would continue to uphold themselves with dignity, integrity and excellence.