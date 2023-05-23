Police Arrest Three Suspects For Allegedly Vandalizing BEDC Equipment in Ekiti

Ekiti State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the vandalization of a transformer belonging to the BEDC.

The suspects identified as Ismaila Rafiu, Komolafe Shola and Aladegoke Busuyi were alleged to have also vandalized cables connecting Isinbode-Ekiti to other communities in the local government.

The suspects were arrested by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Command with a Toyota Hiace Bus marked ABJ 872 WZ along Aramoko-Efon-Alaye highway in Ekiti State.

According to the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti, CP Dare Ogundare, the operatives during a routine stop and search conducted by the Police in the area intercepted the bus occupied by the suspects.

READ ALSO: NSCDC Arrests Four Electric Cable Vandals In Jigawa

The police boss explained that upon searching the bus, different electric cables and other equipment alleged to have been vandalised by the suspects were found in the bus.

In a similar development, the command operatives while on a stop and search along Ado/Iworoko road, intercepted an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle with two passengers Temitope Oluwale and Fasiku Johnson on board.

The police said upon searching the sack at the back of the motorcycle, numerous electric cables suspected to have been carted away from a vandalised 300KVA transformer installed in the agrarian community were found in them.

Their arrest was said to have been carried out by men from the RRS at about 8:30pm, while making frantic effort at escaping with the loot.

During interrogation, the suspects could not give satisfactory account of the cables, but only narrated that they took them from somewhere in Kogi State and were heading to Atikankan area of Ado-Ekiti to sell them.

Items alleged to have been found in possession of the suspects as at the time of their arrest, include transformer winding coil, laminated cord, feeder pillar as well as laminating sheet, all said to have be the property of BEDC.

Ogundare, explained that the suspects who are currently detained at the command headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are completed on the matter.