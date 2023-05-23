Police Arrest Two Kuje Prison Escapees In Adamawa

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have arrested one Atiku Ibrahim, 37, and Adamu Ibrahim, 40 who were amongst the inmates that escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre in July 2022.

Information Nigeria reports that Atiku and Ibrahim were awaiting trial in Kuje Correctional Centre in a case of arms dealing and unlawful possession of firearms before their escape in 2022.

Suleiman Nguroje, spokesperson of the Adamawa Police Command, in a statement on Monday, said they were arrested on Friday, May 19, by Police Crack Squad for cattle rustling and other nefarious activities.

“The escaped suspects were arrested for cattle rustling and other nefarious activities.

“During interrogation, they confessed to having been in Kuje Correctional custody since 2021, following allegations of arms dealing against them. They also confessed to having escaped to Adamawa, until their arrest.

“They further stated that they were awaiting trial in Kuje in a case of arms dealing and unlawful possession of firearms”, Nguroje said.

He said Afolabi Babatola, the State’s Commissioner of Police, directed that the escapees be handed over to the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Adamawa Command.